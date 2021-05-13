Beloved Actor Finally Opens Restaurant in Lower Hudson Valley

After some delay, an Oscar nominee from the Lower Hudson Valley with a hit New York City restaurant is opening up a restaurant in the Mid-Hudson region.

In December, Hudson Valley Post reported Chazz Palminteri was in the final stages of opening up a restaurant on Main Street in White Plains. At the time of our report, an opening date for Chazz Palminteri Restaurant and Pizza wasn't announced but the restaurant's website stated the opening was "coming soon."

However, months flew by and an opening date was never set. In fact, the website still says the opening "coming soon."

Last week, the actor who lives in Westchester County was a guest on WFAN radio. Towards the middle of his interview, Palminteri dropped the news that his Westchester County location is finally opening on Saturday, May 15.

Palminteri didn't give a detailed reason for the delayed opening but blamed the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor who's known for his Academy Award-nominated role for Best Supporting Actor in Bullets over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects, and Analyze This lives in Bedford. His Westchester County restaurant was once home to Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza at 264 Main Street in White Plains.

Around 2015, Palminteri opened Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in midtown Manhattan. One year later his hit movie, A Bronx Tale became a Broadway play so he moved his restaurant, which features Frank Sinatra-inspired martinis, to 46th street.

"The location at the Cambria Hotel (46th Street) allows theatergoers to pair a showing of A Bronx Tale with a ‘taste of the story,’ a great lunch, dinner and brunch spot with access to almost every subway line and an excellent respite from the hustle and bustle of 46th Street," the eatery writes on its website.

