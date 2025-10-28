Got any weekend plans? Here's an idea - take advantage of another beautiful fall day at the Hudson Valley Beer, Whiskey & Wine Festival this Saturday, November 1st at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY!

We're talking a day of unlimited beer, whiskey and wine samples, live entertainment, games, rides, and so much more. It's the perfect festival to take advantage of before the weather turns and winter rolls in.

TSM Photo Credit / Trevor Eichler TSM Photo Credit / Trevor Eichler loading...

If this is your first time - you're in for a treat! When you get there, you're given a tasting glass and are free to roam around and try anything on site - which includes the finest from breweries and distilleries across New York State, the Hudson Valley, and beyond. When you get hungry, you can hop over to one of the many gourmet food trucks on site. They've also got vendors for shopping, the Craft Beer Hayride, Whiskey Corn Maze, and games and rides awaiting at the brand-new Barton Orchards Cornfield Carnival.

TSM Photo Credit / Trevor Eichler TSM Photo Credit / Trevor Eichler loading...

Upgrade Your Experience with VIP

Want all of that and more? Upgrade your experience with VIP tickets and you'll also get:

Early Admission: Enjoy the festival an hour earlier than general admission (1pm)

Private VIP Lounge: Opening up at 1pm, you will get a private room with seating and a place to get away from the crowds

Private Bathrooms: Indoor bathrooms only for our VIP guest

Exclusive VIP sampling options

VIP tickets are extremely limited and will not be available at the door.

Tickets & Details

Tickets are available for purchase here. GA and VIP sales live now.

VIP tickets WILL NOT be available at the gate. Make sure you buy them now while they are available as they will SELL OUT.

Designated Driver tickets will be sold at the gate only, and include entry to the event - no alcohol or food included.

We'll see you this Saturday, November 1st at Barton Orchards in Poughquag!

