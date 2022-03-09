Beat the Long Line for Dutchess County’s Household Recycle Event

One of the Hudson Valley's most sought-after tickets isn't for a rock concert or movie premiere. It's for something far less interesting, but missing out is unthinkable for many local homeowners.

Of course, we're talking about the Hazardous Waste Disposal and Electronics Recycling event at the Dutchess County Department of Public Works.

If you have an old TV, paint or chemicals stored in your home you know how important it is to be able to get rid of it. With only three limited opportunities a year, you'll want to plan ahead to make sure you don't miss out, or even worse, wind up spending the entire day in line at the dump.

The first event takes place on March 28 from 8am to 12:30pm, but don't expect to be able to just show up and dump your stuff. Starting today residents will need to sign up for one of only 360 slots to enter the recycling event. Registration takes place online or by calling the county at (845) 463-6020. Besides reserving your spot you'll also need to pay a $10 fee with your credit card. Money needs to be paid up front and will not be collected at the event.

Even after securing your ticket, those who visit the event can expect extremely long wait times. Vehicles will be lining up way ahead of the 8am start time, so you may want to plan on getting up extra early on March 28.

Although there are three events throughout the year, the spring cleaning recycling is expected to be especially busy, with residents clearing up waste that has accumulated over the winter months.

To speed up your trip, it's suggested that participants make sure that the items they bring for disposal are among the listed chemicals and electronics. You can check out the county's website for a full breakdown of items that will be accepted.