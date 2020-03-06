Be the Office Hero With a Happy Hour for 20

Fast-track your way to employee of the month status with a happy hour for the entire office.

We here at WPDH know you work hard all day. That's why we've teamed up with our friends at Mahoney's to treat you and up to 19 coworkers to a night out. The happy hour includes two drink tickets per person and food on a Thursday from 5PM to 6PM.

Fill out the form below and tell us about your office and why you deserve to win a happy hour.

