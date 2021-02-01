Battle of the Best 2021: Best Hot Dog

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries ⁠— and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Monday's announcement includes the Best Sandwich and Best Hot Dog winners.

We're happy to announce that Pete's Hot Dogs of Newburgh won Best Hot Dog with 31% of the vote.

Started in 1924, the popular family-owned hot dog joint is now owned by the third generation of the family with daily operations facilitated by the fourth and fifth generations, according to their Instagram account @petes_hot_dogs. Pete's Hot Dogs is located at 293 S. Williams St. in Newburgh. They're opened Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays from 9AM to 4PM. You can learn more about Pete's Hot Dogs at peteshotdogsinc.com.

