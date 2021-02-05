Battle of the Best 2021: Best Diner

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Friday's announcement includes the Best Diner and Best Coffee winners.

We're happy to announce that Redline Diner in Fishkill won Best Diner with 37% of the vote.

