Battle of the Best 2021: Best Brewery

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Tuesday's announcement includes the Best Brewery and Best Bagel winners.

We're happy to announce that Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie won Best Brewery with 36% of the vote. Millhouse is located at 289 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. They are open Monday's from 11am till 9pm, closed Tuesdays, open Wednesday through Saturday from 11am till 9pm, and Sunday 11a-3p for brunch and then 3p-9p for dinner.

