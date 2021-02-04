Battle of the Best 2021: Best Taco

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Tuesday's announcement includes the Best Taco and Best Burger winners.

We're happy to announce that Mexicali Blue won Best Taco with 35% of the vote. Mexicali Blue has locations in Wappingers Falls and New Paltz.

