Battle of the Best 2021: Best Ice Cream

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Wednesday's announcement includes the Best Pizza and Best Ice Cream winners.

We're happy to announce that Joe's Dairy Bar & Grill in Hopewell Junction won Best Ice Cream with 68% of the vote. Joe's Dairy Bar & Grill is located at 550 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. They are now open year round and operate Monday through Saturday from 11:30am till 8pm and Sundays from 12p till 9pm.

