Barton Orchards Sunflower Festival is Back this August

Instagram lovers rejoice! The perfect Hudson Valley backdrop is back for your next Instagram picture-taking experience.

We know that the Hudson Valley is one of the most scenic locations in the United States. From hiking trails to the rolling hills around the Hudson River, the Valley makes for a truly perfect photo opportunity.

We know people take their Instagram photos VERY seriously. So what makes for a better backdrop than Hudson Valley sunflowers?

Barton Orchard has announced the return of their extremely popular Sunflower Festival. The 3rd annual event returns to the Poughquag farm on August 6th,7th and 8th as well as the following weekend on August 13th, 14th and 15th.

According to the Barton Orchards Facebook page the five acre sunflower field is growing and will be ready for an August opening day. Not only will you be able to pick gorgeous locally grown sunflowers, as well as pose in front of them, but there will be food and live music as well. It's an event that caters to the whole family.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but keep an eye on the Barton Orchards Facebook page and website for ticket details.

Barton Orchards has been busy recently as it was the location for the Busch Light Apple can drop that brought out influencers, the Busch Guy, a Bush Light helicopter and Busch Beer fans to the Dutchess County Farm. Plus, this July Barton Orchards will also be home to the Pride in July event with special guest Tina Burner from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Will you be picking locally grown sunflowers this August?

First Cans of Busch Light Apple Land at Barton Orchard Busch Light Apple is BACK! The first cans of the 2021 summer season were delivered by helicopter to Barton Orchards.

9 Must Visit Hudson Valley Farms for Blueberry Season Blueberries are best harvested from July 8th until August 20th. Where will you be picking your own blueberries this year?

What Are Garlic Scapes and Why is the Hudson Valley So Into Them? Pictures of Hudson Valley Grown Garlic Scapes