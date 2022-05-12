How Much Does the National Median Home Price Get You in the Hudson Valley?

It's no secret that prices all across the country are rising, including the cost of homes. The new median home price in the United States has recently risen to a whopping $400,000, but how much house do you get for the price?

National Median Home Price

Of the 100 highest-populated cities in the country, the most house you can get for $400,000 is in Detroit, Michigan, where it can buy you a massive 5,882 square-feet of living space. On the other end of the spectrum, Manhattan, NY comes in last on the list, where you could only squeak out a hilarious 267 square-foot apartment for the same amount of cash. Here's were the Hudson Valley lands:

Maria Barr/Zillow

Homes for Sale in Columbia County, NY

The most house you can buy for $400,000 in the Hudson Valley is in Columbia County, NY. There are currently six houses for sale in the area between $398,000 and $405,000, with the average size coming in at a respectable 2,289square-feet. The house above in Germantown, NY is closest to the average, at 2,331 square-feet.

Renee Revson/Zillow

Average Home for Sale in Dutchess County, NY

$400,000 gets you an average of 1,845 square-feet of home in Dutchess County, NY, mostly in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie, NY. This gorgeous Lagrangeville property comes in at $399,999 and 1,744 square-feet.

This Middletown, NY home comes in at 1,710 square-feet (Hazel M Burbridge/Zillow)

Home Size in Orange County, NY

Orange County, NY has the most homes for sale within the US median price range with over 20 houses on the market. They're not as concentrated as Dutchess County, either, with properties for sale from Port Jervis, NY to Newburgh, NY and everywhere in between. The average size is third-largest, coming in at 1,746 square-feet. On a personal note, my Orange County, NY home is much smaller, at under 900 square-feet, but I also definitely didn't pay anywhere near $400k.

This Lloyd, NY home in Ulster County is 1,616 square-feet (Emily Benazzi/Zillow)

Homes for Sale in Ulster County, NY

Ulster County, NY had the most range in house sizes near $400,000. Within the price range, the spaces varied from 2,520 square-feet all the way down to 576 square-feet. When averaged, the numbers worked out to the smallest-sized home in the Hudson Valley at 1,652 square-feet.

Average Hudson Valley Home Size

So where does the Hudson Valley rank overall on the national list of the 100 largest cities? Combining the four counties above, the average Hudson Valley home size in the $400,000 price range is 1,883 square-feet. That means that we would rank as the 50th-most-affordable area in the country, right above Spokane, WA and right below Tuscon, AZ. It also makes us the second-most affordable when compared to large cities in New York, only behind Buffalo, NY.

But if you're tired of seeing realistic homes for sale, why don't you take a look at the jaw-dropping and record-setting home for sale in Hyde Park, NY below.

