ATV Rider Crashes, Rescued From 400-Foot Ravine in Ulster County

Following an ATV accident in Ulster County, a woman had to be rescued. The woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

Riding an ATV is incredibly fun, and it's something that I have always done throughout my life. During my many rides over the years, there have been a few times that things didn't go as planned and there is some sort of crash. It happens so fast and there been at least two separate times where I should have gotten really hurt and somehow I came out unscratched. I've been very lucky, and I'm grateful for that.

Sadly, there are always stories of people who have been involved in a crash and they've gotten injured or worse. While ATVs are fun, you have to be careful and use them responsibly. Even when you're being responsible things can go wrong. On Friday, June 11, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Ulster County 911 requested ranger assistance for an ATV accident on Belleayre Ridge Road near Belleayre Mountain.

A woman involved in the accident was roughly 400-feet down a ravine in a wooded area. Rangers arrived at the scene with local fire departments. Rangers advised that the 47-year-old woman suffered shoulder, leg, and hip injuries. She was brought out by a UTV by fire department personnel and taken to Belleayre Ski Center.

The exact details on how the woman ended up down the ravine were not made clear. It was not stated if the darkness was a factor in the crash.

The woman's 63-year-old companion was also riding an ATV and suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident concluded at 12:05 a.m.

