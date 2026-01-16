A unique piece of equipment assisted the Ramapo Police Department with an arrest Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, officers responded Thursday morning to reports of a female who was hit in the face by her boyfriend.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white taxicab.

Police said at the time of the call, their RAPTOR Paladin DFR drone unit was already airborne on another mission but "immediately redirected to assist."

The Paladin DFR drone then located the white taxi and tracked it to a Hillcrest area driveway, where two got out and went into a home. Police identified one of those people as the assault suspect.

"Based on this real-time information, officers were directed to the residence, which ultimately led to the suspect’s arrest," the PD Facebook post reads. "This is another example of how our Paladin DFR program helps officers quickly and precisely direct resources where they are needed most."

The 27-year-old suspect, who was not named by police, was arraigned Friday afternoon on the assault charge and then released with an appearance ticket. An order of protection was also issued.

What is a Paladin DFR Drone?

Drone as First Responder (DFR) refers to the systems that automatically dispatch drones to emergency calls (like 911 calls) so they can arrive on scene before ground responders.

The Texas-based company's main goal is to provide live aerial situational awareness — so police, fire, or EMS teams know what they’re approaching before they get there, according to the website. DFR was developed to eliminate the delay caused by piloted drones.

"We develop advanced Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology to empower public safety," Paladin's Facebook page says. "Our DFR system is built to save lives and support communities. Discover how our technology transforms emergency response and makes a difference in critical moments."

The Ramapo Police Department is the only law enforcement using the Paladin drones in the Hudson Valley Region.

What Makes a Paladin Drone Different from Traditional Drones?

Traditional drone programs require a trained pilot who needs to physically launch and operate and fly the drone, which then makes them slower to deploy. Instead, DFR systems like Paladin’s automate the launch and control the aircraft from a dispatch center, meaning the drone can reach the scene before first responders.