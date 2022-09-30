Artist Marc Chagall’s Former High Falls Home on Market For 240K

A Hudson Valley home that once served as the studio for Marc Chagall is one of the cheapest properties currently on the market.

Marc Chagall is known as the pioneer of the modernist art movement. Born a Russian Jew in what is now Belarus, Chagall traveled through Europe honing his craft before World War 1. During the war, he gained popularity in Belarus and eventually set out to tackle the art world in France. Pablo Picasso was a fan of Chagall and was quoted as saying that when Matisse died, "Chagall (would) be the only painter left who understands what color really is."

The artist lived in the south of France before moving to the United States. Chagall famously spent time living in High Falls where he used the home as his studio, creating hundreds of works of art during his stay in Ulster County.

Now, that home is for sale.

The house may not have the luxury of his French villa or his apartment in New York City, but it served as a place of inspiration for Chagall during an important time in his career.

The house is located at 420 Mohonk Road in High Falls, nestled between the Village of High Falls and Mohonk Mountain. According to a listing by Elizabeth Perez at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of the Hudson Valley, the house was built in 1950 and is located in front of a forested area that can be used as a "private oasis."

Photos of the kitchen and living room appear to possibly look the same as they did when Chagall was living there. Solid wood floors and a foundation made of Rosendale cement have kept the 70-year-old home is good condition.

The kitchen has dark cabinets and a brick wall with a small, wooden countertop area. It's certainly not luxury living but apparently makes for a great place to find inspiration in the surrounding beauty of nature.

A skylight in the upstairs primary bedroom is listed as one of the home's main features along with a tiled mudroom and an "open floor living room-dining room."

The 840-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It's currently listed for $240,000, making it one of the cheaper properties available in the High Falls area.

