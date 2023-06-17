If you look all around you, you might actually see it. There is art hiding in plain sight. Next time you have a few minutes, pause take a deep breath and then look again at the same area you were just seeing.

Did you see it? It could be a painted sign that is a little more handcrafted than the next? It could be the paint colors on a home? Or even the detailed trim of another home.

How can you find art hiding in plain sight in the Hudson Valley?

It might sound trite, but look up, look down, look all around. There might be a piece of sculpture that you never noticed, a beautiful water fountain that you are seeing for the first time, even though it has been there for a few dozen years, open your eyes, you'll probably see it.

The following rocks, I found while out on a walk near Norrie Point in Staatsburg. I was walking and then saw bright blue colors out of the corner of my eye. Then I saw it. The rocks. Who put them there? Or even why were they in a park? Keep reading.

Art in Plain Sight, Staatsburg NY

If you find art hiding in plain sight, let us know about it. Email the location and what the art is to Brandi.Hunter@townsquaremedia.com, thank you.

