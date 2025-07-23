New York State Police said in a press release that on July 21, troopers arrested a 21-year-old suspect out of Arkport, following a domestic dispute and subsequent arson investigation in the town of Dansville, in Steuben County.

New York State Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.

New York State Police Say Domestic Dispute Leads to Arson Arrest

Troopers say that at approximately 10:51 PM, state police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor reported loud yelling and requested a welfare check.

See Also: Police Arrest New York State Man Who Allegedly Set Car On Fire

Upon arrival, troopers reports that they observed heavy smoke and an active fire within the home. Troopers entered the structure to ensure no one was inside and then exited due to the extent of the fire and smoke. The residence was later deemed a total loss.

Troopers say they located the suspect in a nearby shed on the property. Upon contact, officials say the suspect admitted to intentionally starting the fire using gasoline and was taken into custody without incident. The scene was secured and turned over to Steuben County fire investigators.

A full fire investigation report is pending.

The incident followed a domestic dispute earlier in the evening, where troopers reports that the man had forcibly taken the victim's phone and damaged it.

See Also: New York State Woman Allegedly Set Fire At Gas Station

The suspect was processed, transported, and has been charged with felony 3rd degree arson, and misdemeanor 4th degree Criminal Mischief. Luckily, police say no injuries were reported. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.