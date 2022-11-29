A recent arrest in Fishkill for Larceny from a Motor Vehicle has police investigating a similar string of incidents in the area and asking for the public's help with any and all information they might have.

Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Pawning Items

A 23-year-old man, whose name has not been shared at the time of this report, was charged with two Class E Felonies, Grand Larceny 4th degree, and Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree after an incident earlier this month in Fishkill.

The Town of Fishkill Patrol Division reported that at approximately 3:45 pm on November 16th, they received a complaint from a local resident regarding a motor vehicle break-in and personal belongings of the owner being stolen from the car. The victim of the larceny worked with officers to identify the stolen items, and an investigation followed.

Said police investigation resulted in the stolen items being tracked to a local pawn shop where they were sold to. It was reported that the stolen property was retrieved and returned to the owner.

Following a thorough investigation, the suspect, a 23-year-old Fishkill man, was located and taken into custody. He was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket and is due back in Town Court.

Town of Fishkill Police Investigating Similar Larceny Incidents in Fishkill

In their report, the Town of Fishkill Police shared that they are investigating similar incidents in the Baxtertown Road area of Fishkill.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident, or similar ones to contact Officer Alex Martens at (845) 831-1110.

