Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say

Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant.

Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.

Chipolte Restaurant Robbed in Kingston

Ulster Town Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi told the Freeman that around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th an unknown male entered Chipoltle at 1217 Ulster Ave, and once inside he approached an employee that was in the dining area and announced a robbery. Police said that once the man announced the robbery a brief struggle between the suspect and an employee started.

Gun Pointed at Employees

While they were struggling other employees came out from the back of the restaurant and witnessed what was happening. When the suspect saw the other employees, he pointed a gun at them and quickly exited the restaurant, and fled on foot on Ulster Ave according to police. Police also said that the suspect didn't take any money during the course of the robbery and that one employee was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Kingston Robbery Suspect

Police described the suspect, who was dressed in all-black clothing, as a male in his late 20s, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium complexion and long back hair. If you have any information about this incident Ulster Town Police are asking you to call them at 845-382-1111. All calls will be kept confidential.

