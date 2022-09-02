Are These the 10 Best Breweries in Ulster County, New York?

Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.

Do you have a favorite Ulster County NY Brewery?

In no particular order of beer tastiness:

Woodstock Brewing in Phoenicia

Rough Cut Brewing Company, Kerhonksen

West Kill Brewing, West Kill

New Paltz Brewing Company, Wawarsing

Yard Owl Brewing, Gardiner

Keegan Ales, Kingston

Upward Brewing Company, Livingston Manor

Roscoe Beer Company, Roscoe

Gardiner Brewing Company, Gardiner

Hudson Ale Works, Highland

The above are just a few of the many great breweries in Ulster County, a reminder to us that we don't have to travel far to get great local beer and food.

Are there still restrictions in place now that we are 'post Covid?'

There still might be a few seemingly odd restrictions in places, because of COVID. Don't get upset at the brewery, they are only doing what they think will keep you and their employees safe.

Here are the restrictions that were put into place because of COVID, some of these have been lifted (but not all).

As per NYS mandate, you will need to order food with your first alcohol purchase

You will need to wear a face covering or mask when you are doing anything but eating or drinking at any of these places.

Check with the individual brewery before you head out, there could be day of hour changes because of the weather as the seating for most is entirely outdoor.

Double check with the brewery to see if they are dog-friendly.

What to remember when you visit a craft brewery in the Hudson Valley?

When you visit these or any local business, remember that things have not been easy for them as well. Be patient, allow for extra time for servers if the place is busy and tip appropriately.

Most of all, get out and safely, patronized the great businesses of the Hudson Valley. Cheers.

Once you check out the Ulster County breweries, here are a few more that are all 'Upstate':

Looking for some breweries that are also dog-friendly? Here is a go-to list:

