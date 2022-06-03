I’ve got to be honest… I haven’t been to the movies in years. In fact, I can’t even remember the last movie I saw in a theater, but it’s been years. Do I miss going to the movies? Not really. You can see just about anything from home these days. The one thing I do occasionally miss is movie popcorn. I’m not even a real popcorn fan, but there is something deliciously different about movie theater popcorn.

You can stream almost everything these days, but even popcorn made fresh and hot at home doesn’t compare to movie theater popcorn. So, doesn’t it figure that one of the best things about going to the movies is the latest shortage that they’re talking about in the news? According to newser.com, we are on the verge of a movie popcorn shortage. Really? There are about a zillion bags of yucky popcorn on the grocery store shelves. Why is there a problem with movie theater popcorn?

The newser article says that farmers are asking higher prices because fertilizer is so expensive these days. And getting enough truckers to actually transport the kernels hasn't been easy. Every trucker I know is hurting because of the high fuel prices. Even getting the bags and cups for the popcorn has become an issue. So, the price of fertilizer and the price of gas are both part of the problem. Hopefully, this will be fixed before the shortage hits Hudson Valley movie theaters, but it doesn’t look good.

A movie without the delicious movie theater popcorn? I guess if the movie is good enough, it’s worth it. After all, nobody has mentioned a Milk Duds or Junior Mints shortage. Not yet, anyway.

