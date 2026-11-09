A video went viral on social media this weekend after Iceman, the bull, stopped in at a few businesses in Upstate New York, including a drive-thru!

Anyone who happened to be grabbing a Whopper in Glens Falls this weekend and saw a VERY large customer in line.

A saddle bull named Iceman made a trip through the Burger King drive-thru in Glens Falls, and thankfully, his handlers documented the entire thing.

WATCH

Diamond W Saddle Cattle shared photos and video of Iceman's unusual fast-food run after the group came to the area for the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo. In the pictures, Iceman can be seen casually walking up to the drive-thru window while a cowboy on his back appears to be placing an order.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A cowboy. On a bull. At the Burger King drive-thru.

The caption on the post simply reads: "Iceman's first time through the Burger King drive-thru in Glens Falls NY," accompanied by burger, cow and cowboy emojis.

And apparently Iceman wasn't finished sightseeing.

Bull visits Burger King /Diamond W Saddle Cattle Facebook Bull visits Burger King /Diamond W Saddle Cattle Facebook

Bull visits Burger King /Diamond W Saddle Cattle Facebook Bull visits Burger King /Diamond W Saddle Cattle Facebook

Bull visits Burger King /Diamond W Saddle Cattle Facebook Bull visits Burger King /Diamond W Saddle Cattle Facebook

Diamond W Saddle Cattle's photos show the massive animal making stops around the Glens Falls area, including an appearance at Falls Farm & Garden Equipment and a visit to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The group even joked that they were playing their own version of "Where's Waldo?" and asked followers to guess where they'd spot the cattle next.

The Glens Falls Burger King stop quickly became one of the more memorable moments from the trip, with the Facebook post pulling in hundreds of reactions and shares.

Iceman Came to Town for the Adirondack Stampede

Iceman and Diamond W Saddle Cattle were in the area for the 35th annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo, which took place November 6 and 7 at the Harding Mazzotti Arena in Glens Falls.

The PRCA-sanctioned rodeo featured professional competitors from around the country and included traditional rodeo events, entertainment and a post-rodeo Round-Up Party.

The Adirondack Stampede is produced with the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, a Lake Luzerne-based rodeo operation that has been bringing plenty of Western flavor to the region for years.