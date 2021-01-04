30 Most Anticipated Rock Albums of 2021

There's no sign that live music will return any time soon, so anticipation is running higher than ever for 2021's slate of new albums.

The 30 projects in the gallery below represent the tip of the iceberg of what's to come next year. You'll read about new works from Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper and Sammy Hagar & the Circle, all of which have release dates. On top of that are projects by such acts as Journey, the Doobie Brothers, Styx and Billy Gibbons that have been discussed by the artists, but have yet to be officially announced.

Numerous archival releases are also on the way: Expansions of classic albums by Black Sabbath and the Band are already on the 2021 calendar, while projects that dive into vintage records by George Harrison and Neil Young have been hinted at, as well. A look inside sessions for Bob Dylan's 1970 discs is also pending.

Old-timers aren't the only ones putting out new music: Wolfgang Van Halen's long-awaited debut is expected to come out in 2021. "Distance," a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, offered an early taste. Greta Van Fleet are also looking to build upon the promise of their 2018 debut.

Acts like Guns N' Roses and the Rolling Stones have talked up new works in recent years, but history has taught fans not to hold their breath while waiting.