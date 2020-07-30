Another Tornado Touched Down in New York State

For the second time in two weeks, a tornado touched down in New York state. The Hudson Valley has experienced warm and humid temperatures, and scattered thunderstorms the past few days. However, other parts of the state saw a weather phenomenon not too common in New York. But tornadoes can happen here.

The National Weather Service says the small tornado touched in the Monroe County town of Wheatland Wednesday evening, around 6:50 P.M. The tornado was only on the ground for a little over 4 miles, before lifting in the nearby town of Scottsville. The Democrat and Chronicle says there were no reports of injuries and only damage occurred. The area the storm hit is mostly rural.

The NWS says the tornado was rated and EF-0, the weakest on the Fujita scale that rates tornado strength.

On July 16, a tornado touched down in the Chautauqua County town of Portland, NY. The NY Data Base says that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Saratoga County town of Wilton on May 15.