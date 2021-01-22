Another Dutchess County Brewery Closed Due to Covid

It was only a few days ago that Millhouse Brewing in Poughkeepsie announced that they were temporarily closing due to covid exposure. Well, now you can add yet another popular Dutchess County Brewing Company to the list of temporary closures.

The Hyde Park Brewing Company on Route 9 in Hyde Park made an announcement on facebook today that there has been an exposure at the restaurant and they would be closing their doors immediately and they hope to reopen on Jan. 29. The post explained that their priority is to keep both customers and staff safe, and they feel that they can resume operations safely by Jan. 29. We look forward to the reopening of the Hyde Park Brewing Company so that we can all enjoy a Big Easy Blonde. Hyde Park Brewing Company has posted a video on their website about what measures are being taken to clean the building. You can watch it below.

The Millhouse and the Hyde Park Brewing Company are not the only local restaurants affected by the coronavirus. Last week, Terrapin Restaurant just up the road from Hyde Park in Rhinebeck announced that they would be closing their dining room but continuing curbside service. Terrapin did NOT have a covid exposure, they are just being cautious.

I think we're all anxiously awaiting the day when we can go back to our favorite restaurants with our friends and enjoy a beer and a meal. In the meantime, support your local restaurants the best you can and stay safe.