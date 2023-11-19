Take a Tour of Sullivan County, NY’s Newest Underground Salt Cave
Sullivan County, NY is the home to many local businesses.
Canal Towne Emporium and Custer's Last Stand are popular businesses located in Wurtsboro, NY.
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is another popular Sullivan County, NY hotspot being the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. The love continues on at Bethel Woods as they host events all year round for all ages to experience.
Annie's Ruff Cut is one of my favorite restaurants to visit in Sullivan County, NY.
They're a hidden gem, known for having "The Best Roast Beef". They also have a food truck, fire truck on site which is set to hit the roads this spring. Signal 10 currently lives at Annie's Ruff Cut, soon enough it will bring unique options to Hudson Valley surroundings.
The Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail can be experienced in the Hudson Valley. I find it fun to come across different doves. I have started a photo collection on my phone of the ones I find.
Have you heard of Crystal Connection before? It's a must-stop when I'm in Sullivan County, NY.
Take a Tour of Sullivan County, NY's Newest Underground Salt Cave
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Crystal Connection, YouTube
Their daily schedule is Thursday through Tuesday. It's $40 for a 40 minute session in the salt cave.
There are 8 seats available per session and guests can book through the app on the website. Those who visit the salt cave can remove shoes to use provided booties or simply wear socks or attend barefoot.
Crystal Connection
116 Sullivan St, PO box 158, Wurtsboro, NY 12790
Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
Take This Fascinating History Crawl Through Hyde Park, NY
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay