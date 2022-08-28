Pets Alive Offering 2 Fun-Filled Opportunities to Help Local Animals in the Hudson Valley

The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events.

Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone.

This no-kill animal rescue takes pride in building a community in which they hope to strengthen the human and animal connection by rescuing, adoption, intervention and outreach, and education. They provide shelter and care for the adoptable animals on site.

Pets Alive is continuously saving and helping animals. A few months ago, they were distributing dog and cat food for free to those who were in need. They also held a low cost vaccination clinic event for pets to get their vaccines, medication and lab testing.

Pets Alive will be hosting an event at a Hudson Valley vineyard with adoptable dogs.

On Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4pm-7pm, this event will take place. Bashakill Vineyards is located in Wurtsboro, NY. During this event, there will be live music, options to choose from the vineyard's seasonal menu, beautiful views to take in and most importantly, dogs and cocktails.

There will be a second event with Pets Alive and a Hudson Valley bar and arcade.

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 1pm-4pm, this event will take place. Happy Valley Barcade is located in Beacon, NY. This is an opportunity to meet cute, adoptable dogs and hang out with Pets Alive staff and volunteers. This fun filled event allows those interested to pet dogs while playing arcade games at this popular barcade. This event is open to everyone of all ages.

Pets Alive

363 Derby Rd, Middletown NY 10940

