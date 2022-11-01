Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far.

Animal Abuse in New York

A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.

The alleged animal abused happened in Lockport, NY

Authorities Looking for Paul Silsby

A 2005 conviction for animal abuse makes these allegations even harder to stomach, and if it weren't for the sleuthing skills of Mr. Silsby's wife, he may have gotten away with his latest reported crimes. Niagara SPCA cruelty investigators say the hidden camera was set up after weeks of suspicion when the family dog, Karma, began acting differently.

Paul Silsby is wanted in connection with alleged animal abuse

Hidden Camera Footage Allegedly Showed Abuse

Investigator Rick Salisbury shared that the footage captured included the dog being choked by its collar and thrown in the air. He went on to say that it's believed Silsby went on the lam after he discovered that his wife reported the alleged crimes to authorities. Here's what to watch out for.

License plate numbers for Silsby's truck (L) and trailer (R)

Details on Fleeing Suspect

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a red Ford F-150 with a dented panel. There may also be a trailer attached to the truck. While authorities suspect Silsby is still currently in the Niagara County area, they expect him to flee once he is able to receive his latest Social Security payment. Anyone who sees Silsby's vehicle is urged to notify the police and not to interreact with the suspected abuser.

New York unfortunately has a poor record with animal treatment. In 2022, our state was third in the country on the list for problem breeders, and even a Hudson Valley breeder has made the Human Society's Horrible Hundred list. Many animals were also recently rescued from horrible living conditions in upstate New York (below).

Animals Rescued from Horrific Conditions, Upstate Couple Charged Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray were arrested and charged with a number of crimes against animals for abandoning several dogs, cats and goats on a property where they used to live. The animals were found in horrific conditions in the town of Ephratah in Fulton County.