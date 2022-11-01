2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York.

The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.

Million Dollar Winners In New York State

While no one claimed the jackpot there were many winning tickets sold across New York State. Including two big-time winners!

Powerball reports over 5.4 million winning tickets were sold across the nation, totaling about $60 million in prizes. Of those big winners, a $1 million ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Elmsford, Westchester County, New York

The million-dollar winning Powerball ticket sold in the region was sold in Westchester County. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Elmsford, New York, according to the New York State lottery.

Monday's Powerball winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. The ticket sold in Westchester County hit on all five of the winning numbers but did not hit the Powerball.

$2 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Utica, Oneida County, New York

Meanwhile, a $2 million winning Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing was sold in Oneida County.

This winner was sold at Parkway Drugs on French Road in Utica, New York, according to lottery officials.

The $2 million winner hit on all five of Monday's winning numbers, without the Powerball. The winner earned $2 million, as opposed to $1 million, by playing Powerball with the Powerplay, according to the New York State lottery.

