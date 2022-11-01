Nearly 450,000 Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in New York State

People from the Hudson Valley and across New York won nearly $6 million playing the lottery on Monday.

Monday's Powerball jackpot was valued at $1 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Wednesday's $1.2 billion jackpot comes with a cash option of $596.7 million, according to lottery officials.

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

There were still many winning tickets sold across New York State. Including two big-time winners! A ticket sold in the Hudson Valley is worth $1 million while another ticket won $2 million thanks to the Powerplay option.

Many Empire State Residents Win Big During Monday's Powerball

Monday's Powerball winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. Despite no jackpot winner, people from New York State won a combined $5.8 million playing Monday's Powerball.

money charles taylor loading...

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 9 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 266 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 697 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 16,484 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 14,635 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 109,223 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 255,733 New York winners

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 1 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $300 - 28 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $300 - 77 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $21 - 1,633 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $21 - 1,543 New York winners

Eight Prize: $12 - 11,581 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $12 - 26,454 New York winners

Note: There was no third-prize winner in New York State

