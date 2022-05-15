Where In Poughkeepsie, NY Can You Sing Karaoke & Find Live Music?

For a singer, I've hardly done karaoke nights. I could probably count on one hand how many times that I have gone out and did karaoke. It's not that it doesn't interest me, it does, I just haven't made it much of a thing. To be totally honest, I think I've done more lip-sync battles than I have done karaoke. Ironic, being that I was a Vocal Major in college.

Back in Albany, I had a few fun experiences. One time I put on a pair of shades, got up on stage and Rick-Rolled the audience. That was a lot of fun. Another time I did some Matchbox Twenty. Another one of my favorites was singing Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up." I remember when I got to the octave jump, I had everyone cheering and all excited.

One thing that didn't help, of course, we had Covid. I was 21+ for only a year before everything shut down, so that didn't give me a lot of opportunities to hit up many karaoke bars. Recently, a few friends invited me out, and I'm excited to go! It's following a gig of mine, so I don't know how much of a voice I'll have left by then, but I'll at least kick back and listen. It'll be my turn to be entertained rather than having to entertain!

As I mentioned, I have some gigs coming up around the area, as well. I'm doing my best to break into some of these places to show my talent, but the number one thing right now is to support the local talent that is already out there! There are countless amounts of bands and artists who are extremely talented that frequent these bars. This are a very strong area when it comes to live music, but I feel that a decent amount of people have no idea of the treasure trove they are sitting on.

So, whether you want to get up there and sing yourself, or you're looking for a night to be serenaded to and to rock out, these Poughkeepsie bars are the places for you. Each spot has been highly rated on Google. Which of these places is your favorite to let loose at? Let us know on the app and on social media.

Where In Poughkeepsie, NY Can You Sing Karaoke & Find Live Music? If you're searching for live music or karaoke in and around Poughkeepsie, these bars and venues have proven themselves among the favorites of the area.

