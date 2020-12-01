Anheuser Busch and Local Beer Distributor Help Tivoli Fire Dept

The Hudson Valley has numerous volunteer fire companies that communities rely on in a time of need. These men and women are our friends and neighbors who step up to help during a fire or disaster. There are many ways we can support our local volunteer fire departments, but today I came across a Facebook post that was all about a program I didn't even know existed.

It turns out that Anheuser-Busch has a program that supports volunteer fire departments all over the United States by donating the fire companies water. Anhuser-Busch has canned drinking water which they have sent to fire departments fighting wildfires and other natural disasters. Their mission is to bring attention to the needs of local and volunteer fire departments and in their words that includes "hydration".

The Tivoli Fire Department shared today on their Facebook page that they were the recipients of one of Anheuser-Busch's water donations. According to the post they submitted a grant looking for an emergency water donation. That application apparently resulted in them receiving pallets of donated water from Dutchess Beer Distributors and Anheuser-Busch. The Tivoli Fire Department expressed their gratitude for the donation. They also said they plan to share it with other mutual aid companies and make it available during community emergencies.

Chances are there is a volunteer fire company in your community who could use some support before the end of 2020. These folks are the people we count on in an emergency. If you can make a holiday donation to your local fire company or ambulance Corp it will be greatly appreciated.