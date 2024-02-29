Anheuser-Busch and Teamsters Avoid Strike with New Labor Agreement
Beer fans far and wide, you may release your collectively held breath. After weeks of tense back-and-forth negotiations, it appears that an utter disaster has been avoided as Anheuser-Busch and the Teamsters Union have a new labor agreement in place.
New Labor Agreement
Anyone who is familiar with sports has heard the terms "collective bargaining" and "labor negotiations" before. Well just like in the world of sports, many companies have their own labor contracts with labor unions and labor unions represent the employees that work for the company.
All of this is to make sure that employees are treated correctly and compensated fairly for their efforts while working for the company. Well, yesterday was the final day before the then-existing labor contract between Anheuser-Busch and the Teamsters union which represents Anheuser-Busch employees was set to expire.
It was just shortly before midnight last night that news of an agreement had been reached between both sides, meaning the door to the factories would remain open, beer and other Anheuser-Busch products would still be produced, packaged, and delivered to stores nationwide, and more importantly the 5000 people represented by the Teamsters were able to go to work today.
According to multiple reports, the new labor agreement with increase employee wages, increase the number of employee vacation days and increase pension contributions. A recent report straight from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters states that the terms of the new contract are...
- Significant job security for all 5,000 Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch, including brewers, packagers, and warehouse workers
- $2,500 ratification bonus for every member
- Wage increases of $8/hour, including an immediate $4/hour raise in the first year — average wage increases total 23 percent over the length of the agreement
- Restoration of retirement benefits for active and retired members
Some of the other benefits mentioned are the end to the previous "two-tiered" health care system and switching it to the "high-quality Teamsters coverage".
The Road to an Agreement
As it currently stands the deal to avoid the labor strike is only considered "tentative" right now due to the fact that the deal has not been voted on yet by employees, that however is expected to happen sometime next week. The Teamsters stated that upon presenting the agreement to the employees, it is expected that the agreement will be ratified.
Getting to this point with a tentative deal was quite the labor for both sides though. Of the 5000 employees located at the 12 Anheuser-Busch factories across America, they collectively voted 99% in favor of striking. In addition, the Alternative Press reported that Anheuser-Busch was fully ready to combat the potential strike and not only close up breweries but layoff workers.
You may read about our previous coverage regarding the potential strike by clicking the link down below.
Tapped Out? Potential Strike Could Impact Beer Market in New York
The Teamsters Union was founded in and has been representing employees across America, Canada, and Puerto Rico since 1903. Currently, they represent a total of 1.3 million people.
This new labor deal is also historic for Anheuser-Busch who have not dealt with a labor strike since 1976. Coming off a tumultuous year in 2023, a labor strike would have been a devastating blow to the Anheuser-Busch company. With a new deal in place, the goal of Anheuser-Busch will presumably change to regaining the title as the "King of Beer".
On one final note, the new labor agreement also assures that the company's own world-famous legendary Clydesdale horses will be taken care of as well.
