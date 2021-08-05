Amputated Fingers Prompts Recall of Dollar General Sling Lounger

According to a recall being issued by US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dollar General, there are 155,000 foldable lounge chairs are at risk of amputation, laceration, or pinching if your fingers get caught in the metal foldable joints.

The True Living Sling Loungers were sold in 2019 and we made by Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd. Some of the loungers may have been sold into 2020 and beyond depending on how many locations had in stock. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission claims that chairs can collapse unexpectedly and If you get caught in a metal folding joint when closed, you may be seriously injured.

There have been three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

Customers are advised to stop using the chair immediately and cut the fabric of the chair so that no one can use it.

To get a refund on your chair contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.

