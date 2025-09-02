It has happen again. A driver in New York state, who police say was following too close, hit the back of an Amish carriage Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on one of the state's main routes, as officials say the collision lead to eight people being ejected from the buggy. Sadly, one of the horses pulling the carriage did not survive.

The latest crash comes a little over a month after WSYR had reported that a 35-year-old woman from Lisbon, New York was charged after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that involved an Amish buggy.

Deputies say the the driver was traveling southwest on County Route 14 when she hit the carriage from behind. WSYR says that an adult man and two youths were in the carriage at the time of the crash, with two of the occupants suffering serious injuries.

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 1, at approximately 5:37 PM., troopers responded to a report of a personal injury crash on State Route 5 in the town of Danube.

The investigation revealed that a 2012 Dodge, operated by a 73-year-old woman from Fort Plain, was traveling eastbound behind an Amish horse-drawn wagon when she struck the rear of the wagon. The impact caused the wagon, which was being pulled by two horses, to leave the roadway, ejecting its eight occupants.

Police say the driver's vehicle overturned, coming to rest in the westbound lane.

A 6-year-old male passenger from the wagon was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries The driver self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the horse-drawn wagon, 31-year-old Daniel Stoltzfus of Fort Plain, was not injured, according to the report.

Unfortunately, one of the two horses pulling the wagon was deceased at the scene and removed by the owner.

The driver was issued tickets for following too closely, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision with a horse on the highway, and unreasonable speed.

The investigation remains ongoing.