‘America’s Newest Destination’ Restaurant Found In Hudson Valley

A "reimagined" riverfront Hudson Valley restaurant is being called one of "America's newest destination restaurants."

Hutton Brickyards in Kingston is expected to officially open sometime this month.

"Hudson Valley history reimagined as a riverfront hotel, restaurant, spa and gathering space," Hutton Brickyards writes on Facebook. "Hudson Valley luxury has a new home in Kingston."

Owners claim Hutton Brickyards is "a rambling and imaginative retreat for getaways, experiences and events."

River Pavilion, an open-air restaurant, is a part of Hutton Brickyards. Wood-fired ovens and grills are the centerpieces of the open-air restaurant, according to the restaurant's website.

"Enjoy a cocktail in our lounge and then a delicious meal near one of our many wood-burning fireplaces. Lose track of time and enjoy course upon course of elevated cuisine inspired by the Hudson Valley’s bounty," the River Pavilion's website states.

Dan Silverman will lead the River Pavilion as the restaurant's executive chef. He previously worked at Balthazar and Minetta Tavern in New York City.

The Wall Street Journal reports Silverman has spent years in well-known New York City kitchens, starting his career learning from star chef David Bouley. The Wall Street Journal highlighted Silverman and River Pavilion in a recent article titled "America’s Newest Destination Restaurants Aren’t Where You’d Expect."

River Pavilion will be open to the public soon and is accepting reservations now, according to the restaurant's website.

This past weekend the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hutton Brickyards. Officials add the first guests stayed at the hotel Friday night and plan to welcome Hudson Valley residents "to relax and enjoy the views and farm to table local food at their restaurant in the coming weeks."

From 1865 to 1980, The Hutton Brick Works Company operated in the Hudson Valley supplying bricks to projects throughout the Hudson Valley and New York City.

"The Hudson Valley was the brick-making capital of (the) world around the turn of the 20th century. Using rich clay deposits in the area to make the bricks and the mighty Hudson River to ship them, Hudson Valley brick makers shipped millions of bricks a year to New York City and beyond," Scenic Hudson states.

