America is Still Rocking After 50 years: Enter to Win Tickets

The classic rock group, America is coming to the Palace Theatre in Albany on June 3rd, to celebrate their amazing 50th anniversary! Even after all these years, founders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell are still making music together and touring all around the world!

The band formed in London in the late 1960s, with Garry, Dewey, and the late Dan Peek, coming together to make timeless hit songs. They ruled the music scene in the 1970s, with hit songs like "Sister Golden Hair", "Ventura Highway", and ""A Horse With No Name." Dan left the band in 1977, with Gerry and Dewey continuing their career as a duo. For years they've mastered their craft in songwriting and have created a wonderful discography to jam out to!

Here is your chance to see America at The Palace Theatre on Friday June 3rd! Simply fill out the form below and we will contact you if you're selected as our winner!