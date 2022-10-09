Is This Astonishing Greenhouse the Best in the Hudson Valley?

We've seen a lot of mind-blowing features in our millionaire's real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This Kerhonkson, NY compound that recently hit the market, however, may have something that's never been seen before.

Luxury Homes in the Hudson Valley

From the Round House that looks like it was pulled straight from Harry Potter to Derek Jeter's castle that has it's own turret and lagoon, it seems like the mega-rich are spoiled for choice when it comes to special home details. Some, though, like the $1.6 million converted church with a commercial kitchen, needs a very specific buyer. That's not the case for this Ulster County, NY gem.

$4.65 Million Compound in Kerhonkson, NY

Sure, the 4,000 square-foot main house is beautiful, and the saltwater pool is immaculately done. Even the home gym would be the envy of any super-rich real estate enthusiast. The coolest part of this property, though, is the amazing greenhouse.

Luxury Greenhouse in Ulster County, NY

The listing describes the plant haven as a "multi-zone computer-controlled greenhouse [that] incorporates a potting shed and supports growing varied plant types year round." The outside is impressive, but the interior is hiding details rarely seen in this type of building.

The exterior is expertly constructed, and the dark materials framing the literal walls of glass almost make it disappear into the landscape. The pavestones inside that accommodate literal trees growing from the earth make this structure both utilitarian and a fantastic escape from reality. Plus, the attached "potting shed" (below) looks more like a luxury studio apartment than a gardening station.

Unique Property in the Hudson Valley, NY

Whether you have the $4.65 million needed to purchase the property or you just want to ogle like me, keep scrolling to see the other highlights of this property, including a sauna, music studio and "the most sophisticated garage" this side of the Shawangunks.

The Kerhonkson, NY Compound with the Coolest Greenhouse in the Hudson Valley With a sauna, recording studio, and saltwater swimming pool, this massive compound already is the envy of the neighborhood. Then comes the greenhouse...