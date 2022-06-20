Alleged Robber Steals $200K from Unlocked ATM in New York

That's going to cost. Police say a man made off with a sizable amount of cash Friday morning. What makes this noteworthy is that it probably could have been avoided. It appears human error may have cost a bank hundreds of thousands of dollars after a money storage compartment was left wide open, according to the New York Post.

The Heist

The Post says the robbery took place late morning Friday at a TD Bank location. Police say a man saw that an ATM in the bank's money storage had been left open. That's when this bold bandit swiped $200,000 dollars from the bank on West 33rd Street. The NYPD said the man took “two sleeves of money” from the unlocked ATM. Police say they are currently searching for the suspect.

Whoops.

It's Raining Weed!

It was a lucky day around a year ago for some, as police say a garbage bag full of weed came raining down from the sky onto a sidewalk in one New York neighborhood that night. Well, lucky for everyone except the guy who was allegedly robbed that is. Investigators say a drug deal gone bad is to blame for the curious case of "green rain" in Sunset Park.

News 12 says the meeting took place June 1 on a rooftop over 8th Avenue. Police say one of the potential customers turned on the seller and pulled a gun. Then, they allegedly attacked the victim, grabbed the big bag full of weed, and then threw it over the nearby rooftop onto the sidewalk. Surveillance footage shows the trash bag full of weed falling to the area near the street below, with the crop scattering in every direction upon impact. No sooner than it landed, three men can be seen gathering parts of the stash, and quickly running off with it like it was Christmas morning. A fourth man can be seen emerging from off-camera, and following the gang as they make their way out.

