In recent years members of Dutchess County law enforcement have been hard work and expanding vast amounts of effort to chorale the sales and distribution of dangerous and illegal narcotics throughout the region. In that time law enforcement has started, ended and started new new investigations into the various calls and reports of drug sales taking in specific areas in the county.

This brings us to present day where members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force have just recently apprehended another alleged drug dealer in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Drug Task Force Back in Poughkeepsie

The City of Poughkeepsie has been a frequent area of investigation for the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in the past and in this investigation the DCDTF was brought to the area of South Clinton Street. Drug Task Force operatives were alerted to and had begun investigating the South Clinton Street area for several months following multiple calls and complaints from members of the community.

Over the course of the investigation Task Force Agents made multiple purchases of fentanyl out of an apartment complex on South Clinton Street. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Agents also made note that it was multiple suspects selling illegal narcotics out of the complex.

DCDTF Agents after collecting necessary evidence were able to obtain a search warrant for the complex and then executed a raid. The raid occurred last week during the early evening hours of Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Upon executing the warrant Drug Task Force Agents arrested Kiahron Thompson, age 20, and seized a quantity of fentanyl, Methamphetamine, U.S. currency, packaging and scales from the apartment. DCDTF Agents were assisted in the raid by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), the City of Poughkeepsie Police and Neighborhood Recovery Unit, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Charges Against Suspect

Following his arrest, Thompson was taken into police custody and later was arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie court. Thompson officially was arraigned on the charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, with intent to sell, a class B Felony.

Following his arraignment, Thompson released from policy custody and given an appearance ticket. That ticket is for a future court date that is required by the current laws in New York State.

The press release concluded with a statement that the DCDTF will continue to focus "significant attention" on this area as well as the many others that fellow community members have expressed concerns with dangerous drug dealers.

Anyone with information on this case or other individuals selling dangerous narcotics in the Dutchess County area are urged to contact the Drug Task Force. Drug Task Force can be reached at their confidential tip line 845-463-6040 or via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

