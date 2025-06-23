State Police say that an alleged drunk driver, who was clocked driving 122 MPH on Interstate 84, had quite the wild excuse why he was later found stopped on the right shoulder of the road. The incident happened early Sunday morning, around 1 AM, on one of the Tri-State area's busiest highways, according to reports.

NBC reports that the troopers "noticed clear signs of impairment", and that there were "containers of alcohol in plain view inside the SUV." The driver is now facing a number charges, including operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and reckless driving.

Alleged Drunk Driver On Interstate 84 Told Police He Pulled Over To Drink More Beer

NBC reports that a 23-year-old Brockton, Massachuseets man was arrested early Sunday morning, after Connecticut State Police say they noticed a Chevrolet Traverse pulled over in the right shoulder near Exit 44 on the westbound side of I-84.

Police say they observed people outside the vehicle at the time. but as troopers ay they tired around to investigate the vehicle was suddenly gone. NBC says that the same SUV later drove past another trooper, and was clocked going 122 MPH.

However, when offcials say they pulled over the vehicle in Farmington, the driver told troopers he had pulled over on the side of the highway to drink even more beer. NBC says that the suspect failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

