Evidence suggests the curve is flattening in New York, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all New York schools and non-essential businesses will stay closed until at least the end of the month.

On Monday, Cuomo confirmed 130,689 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,758 deaths in New York State. 4,503 are in ICU and over 16,800 are hospitalized.

"The death rate has been flat for the last two days," Cuomo noted.

For another day, Cuomo noted New York has seen a decrease in the number of new hospitalizations. ICU admissions and daily intubations are all also down. While the number of daily hospital discharge rate is up.

According to Cuomo, this might suggest the curve is flattening, though it's not clear if the virus has reached its peak. Cuomo said the state will continue to move about 800 ventilators. He added he's requesting President Donald Trump to allow the USNS Comfort to be used for COVID-19 patients. It was originally planned to house non-COVID-19 patients.

New York on PAUSE is extended until April 29. All New York schools and non-essential businesses will stay closed until at least April 29, Cuomo announced.

Even with numbers turning toward the better, the need for social distancing continues, Cuomo noted. Fines are doubling for New Yorkers who are not following social distancing protocols.