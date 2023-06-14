All Aboard! Taconic State Park Unveils New Family, Friendly Train

The train is the only operating railroad in New York State Parks.

Taconic State Park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The land was donated to the state in 1929 by D. McRae Livingston with the requirement that Lake Charlotte's name would be changed to Lake Taghkanic. A Civilian Conservation Corps was established at the park in 1933, housing laborers tasked with constructing the park's water tower, beach, bathhouse, and cabin area.

The 1.5-mile-long lake covers 168 acres and has a maximum depth of 40 feet with an average depth of 19 feet. These days, the Lake Taghkanic State Park offers tent and trailer campsites, cabins and cottages, two beaches, picnic areas, paddleboat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, a rentable pavilion, a rec hall, and showers. They also offer hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and more as well. Now train rides can be added to the list of attractions.

News10 reports that the new railroad is a 950-ft loop around the park that will include two retrofitted carts for all ages to ride. It was built and operated by volunteers.

When is Railroad Open at Taconic State Park?

The Pomeroy Family Railroad recently was unveiled to a standing-room crowd at Copake Ironworks. It was a grassroots project that used no public funding. The train and visitors museum will be open on weekends 2 pm - 4 pm until Columbus Day. A self-guided tour is open daily.