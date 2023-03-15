Aldi Has New Easter Bunny Treats That Some Say Look Like a Penis

Aldi is a popular multinational chain of grocery stores with over 10,000 worldwide. Their stores sell exclusively produced, custom-branded products, and often display a variety of special items at lower prices.

Some of their products are quite unique. One such product has gained some attention on social media, some may say for the wrong reason. But is this just another case of people looking for something to complain about?

Have You Seen These at Hudson Valley Aldi Stores?

Foodbeast is reporting that Aldi is offering a new candy called Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks as part of their Easter special. but some on social media claim the marshmallow bunnies are shaped in a rather suggestive manner. Basically they're saying the new candy looks like a penis.

Are these people seeing things, or do they maybe have a point? It's just candy.

Where Are Aldi Stores in the Hudson Valley?

Aldi has Hudson Valley locations in Wappingers, Middletown, Monticello, Newburgh, Central Valley, Kingston, and Nanuet.

