‘Affordable’ Luxury Poughkeepsie Apartments Now Available

Are you interested in calling Poughkeepsie's newest apartment complex home?

If you spend any time in the city of Poughkeepsie, you already know that the revitalization of Academy Street in Poughkeepsie has been going on for some time now. We've had new businesses open in a section of Poughkeepsie that today looks and feels much different than it did just a few years ago.

Academy in Poughkeepsie

The biggest development project in the area so far is the Academy project, which plans to offer Poughkeepsie a unique eating and drinking establishment. The Academy, now open, has a food hall, restaurant, bar, and, bakery, co-working space, and prime event space all under one roof according to their website. The best part about the Academy is they feature some of the Hudson Valley’s most desirable local products and a great open-floor dining area for guests to gather eat, drink, and be social.

Academy Apartments

The Academy also planned to give Poughkeepsie a bunch of new apartment options at 33-35 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie. Just last year we shared that the Academy would feature 28 affordable housing options including 6 studios, 10 one-bedroom units, and 12 two-bedroom units. The new units are expected to feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, modern design finishes, a community room, laundry, and much more. They held a lottery for some of the apartments last June and have just announced on Facebook, "You've been asking and we have the answers! The Academy Lofts are open for occupancy!🔥"

Academy Loft Rent Range

The Academy currently has three "affordable" one-bedroom apartments available with rent ranging from $1897-$2108. They also have 8 two-bedroom units available with rent ranging from $2024-$2783. To be eligible to rent one of the available apartments they do have specific household income restrictions. See if you are eligible and apply for one of the available apartments by messaging the Academy directly through their Facebook page.

