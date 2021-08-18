Adored Ice Cream Shop Reopens After Suddenly Closing For Months

Hudson Valley ice cream fans are rejoicing today as a "little gem" of a restaurant and ice cream bar reopens after dealing with a family emergency.

It's been a tough couple of years keeping many family-run restaurants and shops open. And if the pandemic wasn't enough of an obstacle for these local treasures to remain up and running, one favorite local spot had to also deal with personal issues that wound up closing down all operations since June.

The Hudson Valley is very protective of our small businesses, so when a beloved ice cream stand announced that they were going through a difficult time and would have to abandon the business, customers flooded their Facebook page with love and support.

In June, Duffy's on Clinton Street in Montgomery, an old-fashioned '50s-themed restaurant and ice cream counter announced that they would have to shut down.

We had a family emergency and are temporarily closed. We are still currently dealing with the aftermath. Unfortunately the business has not been our priority during this difficult time in our lives. We didn’t mean to leave everyone in the dark. We really do appreciate everyone who has reached out! We also cannot thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown us the past 2 years and the continued support you have shown us now. We really got lucky with our amazing customers. This isn’t a goodbye but a see you later! We’ll keep you guys updated.

True to their word, Duffy's is officially reopening today. Those delicious smash burgers, fries and homemade ice cream flavors have all returned. The restaurant has updated its menu to "simplify" things, but all of your favorites are there.

Google Images

Duffy's asks customers who are excited to return for breakfast, lunch and ice cream to be patient with their new staff. The restaurant was still looking for a short-order cook, dishwasher and food prep help earlier this week and says there could be longer than usual wait times as the new employees learn the ropes.

