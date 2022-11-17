Adored Hudson Valley DJ Temporarily Stepping Away From Microphone

A popular Hudson Valley morning DJ will be taking some time off.

Those of you who wake up with the same morning radio show every day may have noticed that a friendly voice has been missing from the airwaves. Unfortunately, my cohost Robyn Taylor will be taking some time away from the Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH.

If you've been tuning in, you know that Robyn was not on the show last week because she was feeling under the weather. The good news is that she has since bounced back and is now healthy again. However, she still hasn't returned to the airwaves and will probably continue to be absent for a little while longer.

I've been bombarded with messages from our listeners wanting to know where Robyn is and if she's ok. The bond we've made with our listeners over the past decade is very strong, and it's the best part of this job. It's heartwarming to hear from so many people who love tuning in each morning and are concerned about someone they listen to and consider a friend.

Because we spend four hours every morning talking about our personal lives and experiences, many of our listeners know way more about us than even some of our own family members. I'll admit that it's a very strange experience to be stopped by a stranger in a grocery store who wants to know all about how my colonoscopy prep is going.

While we have no problem sharing intimate details about our lives, there are still some things that we like to keep private. After speaking with Robyn this week, she wanted me to let everyone know that she's fine, but she's "going to need to step away for a bit."

I know this may cause some listeners to come up with their own conspiracy theories, so I'll debunk some of the most popular ones I've heard so far. No, Robyn isn't quitting. No, Robyn isn't fired. No, Robyn and I did not get in any sort of fight. And no, she's not opening up her own dispensary... yet.

Thank you so much for your messages of support. As soon as she's ready, Robyn will be back on the airwaves. And just like you, I'll be counting the days until she returns.

