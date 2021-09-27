Adopt a Pet in Ulster County for the Incredibly Low Fee of $25

There’s nothing quite like coming home to the unconditional love of a pet. There are a lot of people that really want to adopt a dog or cat, but even at the shelters it can be very expensive. Are you one of those people?

If you think that you would be a great and responsible pet owner, but can’t get past the price of the adoption fees, you should think about heading to the Ulster County SPCA in Kingston between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10. During those four days, the Ulster County SPCA will be adopting out adult dogs and cats for only $25. That’s not a mistake, it’s only $25 to adopt.

It’s the Bissell Foundation's Empty the Shelters Event Oct. 6 - 10 at the Ulster County SPCA on 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston. That means you can adopt a new best friend for an incredibly low $25. Winter is coming and these animals need a warm home just as much as you need a cuddly companion. It’s a win/win situation.

Studies show that owning a pet can actually keep you healthier. I’ve read that just petting an animal can lower one’s blood pressure. And of course dogs have to be walked, so you’ll be getting exercise. Not to mention the fact that you always have your best friend by your side.

Want to find out more about the $25 adoptions during the Empty the Shelters Event? To learn all about it, to check out the animals, or to find out how to make a donation or other ways to support the Ulster County SPCA, visit their website.

