Actress Judy Greer Spotted In the Hudson Valley

A popular local club DJ ran into the actress recently in Beacon, NY.

Judy Greer is an American actress primarily known as a character actress who has appeared in a wide variety of films. She rose to prominence for her supporting roles in the films Jawbreaker, What Women Want, 13 Going on 30, Elizabethtown, 27 Dresses and Love & Other Drugs.

On television, Greer is best known for her starring voice role as Cheryl Tunt in the FXX animated comedy series Archer (2009–present) and as Lina Bowman in the FX sitcom Married (2014–2015). She's also appeared in the comedy series The Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and more.

Popular Hudson Valley area club DJ Jim Flatline Diaz (DJ Flatline) recently took to social media to share a photo of the actress with his daughter Victoria.

Just ran into Judy Greer walking down Main St in Beacon! Tori was so excited! So nice of her to stop for a pic!! She was in 13 going on 30 & AntMan to name a few! -DJ Jim Flatline Diaz

We're told that DJ Flatline and his daughter were just taking a walk down Main Street in Beacon when the encounter occurred. The actress is reportedly filming an independent film in Newburgh and loves walking around Beacon, Flatline told us. He also said that his daughter Victoria is a freshman in high school and 14 years old and a fan of some of her movies. She was naturally excited to meet the actress.

Jim Flatline Diaz Facebook

