49 Actors Who You Might Not Remember Are Musicians

You always hear the adage, “Actors want to direct,” but for some what they really want do is be rock stars! And it’s amazing the amount of big and small screen stars who tried their hands at music, attempting to be an all-around entertainer. In this list, we’re focusing on actors you may not have realized were also musicians that had played with bands or pursued a solo record.

But before we get into it, there’s certain ones that most of the audience should already know so we’re leaving those off this list. No Blues Brothers or Spinal Tap. No one hit wonders such as Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time” or Mark “Marky Mark” Wahlberg’s “Good Vibrations.” Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) and Kris Kristofferson have all found success in both worlds. Most would likely know Rick Springfield and Ricky Martin now for singing more than their General Hospital soap opera days. And you’ve got Taylor Momsen, Jared Leto, Johnny Depp, Jack Black, Jenny Lewis, Juliette Lewis and Zooey Deschanel all having current well established music careers.

There have also been a wealth of Disney child stars thrust into the music world, with Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan just to name a few that have enjoyed varying successes.

This list digs a little deeper at some of the not so obvious actors turned musicians. So take a look below and see who has dipped their toes in the music world as we scan a list of actors you might not remember were musicians.