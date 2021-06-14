Actor Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub in Rhinebeck New York

Paul Rudd is one of my favorite actors. He just seems like the kind of guy that would be great to hang out with. A guys, guy that wouldn't be pretentious or affected by his celebrity status.

That's probably one of the reasons that Paul Rudd and his family live in the small upstate town of Rhinebeck, New York. There, he and his wife of 17 years, Julie have raised their two children.

Paul Rudd also has an Irish Pub in Rhinebeck, but you'll have to be invited to the Rudd home to experience Guinness on tap served by actor Paul Rudd. That's because it's in his basement. It's a full-size, full-service Irish pub built in the basement of his Rhinebeck, New York home. So, how did it get there?

According to an interview in New York magazine, it was Rudd’s father, Michael, who came up with the idea for Sullivan’s Irish Pub. Paul's father decided to celebrate the birth of Paul’s son, Jack, by building his grandson his very own Irish pub.

Originally, the Irish Pub was initially constructed in Paul Rudds Kansas City home, but Paul and the family decided to move to Rhinebeck for work and Paul's dad started constructing a new Sullivan's Irish Pub in the basement of the new Rhinebeck family home.

Unfortunately, Paul Rudd's father passed away from cancer before the pub could be completed. At that point, Paul Rudd took the reins and finish the construction of his father's dream pub.

No expense was spared in the making of the bar, with Rudd recruiting several contractors to the task of building his dad’s dream bar which will one day be his son’s favorite hangout.

Now completed, the look and feel of Sullivan’s remains a closely guarded secret with the establishment very much not open to the public.

